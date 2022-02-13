Ranveer Singh dances with Alia Bhatt on 'Dholida' for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions - WATCH

Alia Bhatt is promoting her upcoming biographical film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in full swing. The film, scheduled for release on February 25, 2022, features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s in Mumbai.

She was joined by her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh during the film's promotions recently when the duo swayed to the film's recently released song 'Dholida'. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 12, the 'Raazi' actress had uploaded a video dancing with the '83' actor and wrote, "also look who graced us with his star presence". The two actors recreated the hook step together as Ranveer was seen in casual attire whereas Alia flaunted her floral saree look perfectly.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Ranveer Singh has collaborated with Bhansali in three films namely 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', with his beautiful actress-wife Deepika Padukone. Also, Ranveer and Alia are reuniting for Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' after their brilliant chemistry in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

After the release of its trailer and 'Dholida', the audience is keenly awaiting to watch Alia's magnificent performance in her solo outing. The track 'Dholida' is composed by Bhansali himself and joins the list of his famous 'Garba-Dhol' tracks such as 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baje' featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 'Nagada Sang Dhol' featuring Deepika Padukone.

Adapted from a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.