Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actor's bachelor party guest list REVEALED?

The most loved couple of B-town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to get married in mid-April. The couple plans to keep it a private affair with their family members and close friends attending the wedding festivities in Mumbai. Now as per the latest media reports, the 'Sanju' actor is planning to host a special bachelor party for his close friends.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir is planning a grand bachelor party at his own place. The source adds that the 'Tamasha' actor is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. "It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party", the source was quoted telling the entertainment portal.

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report stated that Ranbir has personally chosen the location for the most special occasion as RK House, Kapoor's ancestral home. The report stated that the 'Rockstar' actor was close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor and hence has decided on the RK House as his wedding venue. "His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980. Therefore, Ranbir too wants to marry his ladylove at the Chembur home", the report had stated, adding that the guest list comprising 450 people will be handled by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her recent two releases 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR' and Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his action spectacle 'Shamshera' that will hit theatres in July. The couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The big-budget extravaganza also features Mouni Roy, south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.