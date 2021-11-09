Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt net worth: This is how many crores the celebrity couple earns

While the world was absorbed in the festivities and lights of Diwali, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave their fans a spellbinding surprise as they went Instagram official with their relationship. Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018. However, it was only in 2020 that Ranbir admitted to having been dating Alia while mentioning that they were both ready to take the plunge.

And ever since, the wedding reports about Ranlia, as they are shipped, haven't stopped.

Recently, several media reports suggested that Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in April 2022 after their wedding was postponed yet again this year.

Meanwhile, as fans wait for an official confirmation from the celebrity couple about their wedding dates, here's a look at the total net worth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

As per networth.co.in, Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year' in 2012, has a net worth of $21.7 Million (Rs 158 crore). Alia reportedly charges between 5-8 crores per film and makes about Rs 1-2 crore for each brand endorsement. It's believed that Alia charges Rs 20 to 30 lakh, per event. As for her car collection, Alia is the proud owner of high-end mean machines like Range Rover Evoque, Audi A6, Audi Q5, and BMW 7 series. Besides acting, Alia is into production too. In 2019, Alia Bhatt started her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, with the aim of telling innovative and non-conformist tales. She is the founder of the environmental project CoExist and owns a clothing line 'Ed-a-mamma'.



As for Ranbir Kapoor, his current net worth is estimated to be approximately $45 Million (Rupees 337 crores), according to networth.co.in. One of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry, Ranbir has been a constant on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Besides movies, Ranbir Kapoor earns via ads and brand endorsements. Reportedly, Ranbir charges Rs 5 crore for ads and endorsements. As for the cars he owns, well, the B-town dude has an impressive line-up that includes ​Rolls Royce, Lexus, BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, AudiRS7 and a Toyota land Cruiser.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in their first film together titled 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.