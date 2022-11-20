Ramayan actor Arun Govil reveals Tabassum did not wish to inform people about her demise for 'at least 2 days'

File photo

On Friday, Tabassum passed away following a cardiac arrest. She was well-known for being the host of India's first chat show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, on Doordarshan. Vijay Govil, the famous actor Arun Govil's brother who played Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan, was Tabassum's husband. Arun expressed in an interview that he found his sister-in-passing law's to be "very sad." He also disclosed that she wanted people to wait at least two days before telling them of her passing.

Speaking to ETimes, Arun said. "It's very sad… Main zyada nahi bol paunga. Paramatma unki aatma ko shanti de (I cannot speak much. I wish the almighty gives her soul peace)."

Arun further said, "It all started with a bout of cold and cough, which got worse. We admitted her to the hospital and in the last couple of days, she also suffered from some gastrointestinal problems. Finally, yesterday evening (Friday) at around 8:40 pm, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed yesterday. She had a peaceful last journey and it was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for at least two days."

On Friday night, she suffered her first heart attack around 8:40 PM followed by another at 8:42 pm. The actress, who had been experiencing health concerns for the past few days, was subsequently admitted to a Mumbai hospital a few days ago.

She was released soon, but on Friday night, she went back to the hospital. It was then that she experienced two cardiac arrests within a span of 2 minutes.

According to the late actor’s son Hoshang Govil, it was his mother`s wish to not tell anyone about her passing away until her last rights were performed. The family revealed that her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday.

The bereaved family has organised a prayer meeting in her memory on November 21.