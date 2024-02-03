Twitter
Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Poonam Pandey facing criticism for faking her death: ‘No one can question your…’

Ram Gopal Varma comes in support of Poonam Pandey as she faces criticism for faking her death in the name of spreading awareness about cervical cancer.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

From celebrities to audiences, everyone is irked by Poonam Pandey faking her death in the name of cervical cancer awareness. However, recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal praised the actress and came in support of her amid the backlash. 

While the TV actors and social media personalities have been slamming Poonam Pandey for faking her demise, on Saturday, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Instagram and reacted to the criticism and praised the actress for her intent behind the extreme move.  

The filmmaker’s tweet read, “Hey @iPoonampandey the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism, but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX .. Discussion on cervical cancer is TRENDING all across now. Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU. Wish u a very very long and happy life.” 

Netizens reacted to Ram Gopal Varma’s appreciation of Poonam Pandey and expressed their anger. One of the comments read, "This is a shameful act, don't support this." Another commented, "So many ways to create awareness...but no #PoonamPandey." Another comment read, "Get back to your senses RGV!" Another user wrote, "Sir, Only you can appreciate such a crazy level of promotion." 

On Friday, Poonam Pandey's Instagram story said that the actress has passed away due to cervical cancer and even her manager confirmed the same. However, on Saturday, the actress took to her social media and shared a video confirming that she is alive and faked her demise to spread awareness about cervical cancer. Since then, the actress' friends, a number of celebs and netizens have been slamming her for her extreme move in the name of promotion. 

The actress was seen apologizing in one of her videos for hurting people's feelings and said, "I'm sorry I've caused this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. I intend to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes! I faked my demise ...extreme I know..But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? it's a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve." 

 

