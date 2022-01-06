Rajkummar Rao to portray visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in upcoming biopic

Rajkummar Rao is the latest actor to join the biopic bandwagon as he will portray visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in one of his upcoming projects. The film, tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla, will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under their banner T-Series & Chalk N Cheese Films Production.

Hailing from a small village in rural Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth Bolla was born blind to poor, uneducated parents. From facing adversities early in life right from his birth to founding Bollant Industries, Srikanth's story is hugely inspiring and motivating. He had to fight a long-standing legal battle with state after class 10 to opt for science stream and then, he cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours. Srikanth is the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. Read more about his journey here.

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Expressing his excitement in backing the film, Bhushan Kumar adds, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a caliber like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani’s vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth!"

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani say, "The minute we learnt about Sri’s story we decided that this inspiring story needs to reach the masses and what can be a better medium than cinema. We are truly blessed to be working with such powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Bhushan ji for this project. We really hope that Sri’s journey really tugs the heart strings of the audiences just like it did for all of us."

Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu will write the biopic, whose shooting begins in July 2022.