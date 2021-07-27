Raj Kundra porn films case update: Mumbai Police hands over case to Enforcement Directorate

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on Tuesday (July 27) was sent to police custody for 14 days till August 10 by a Mumbai court. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

The businessman’s lawyer Abad Ponda said that Kundra’s bail application will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday (July 28) before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.

The Mumbai Police has handed over the FIR in the case to Enforcement Directorate. The ED will collect documents related to the case today (July 27), however, they are yet to file a FIR in the matter.

The Crime Branch has also appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

As per sources, “In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bolly Fame’ app used to come into this account.”

They added that police are also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

Earlier on Sunday, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

