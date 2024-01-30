Twitter
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda get engaged, viral photos take the internet by storm

Today, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 01:16 PM IST

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been in a relationship for a while now. Fans adore their chemistry, and the couple consistently shares affectionate posts, setting couple goals. The question about their wedding has been on fans' minds since they officially announced their relationship.

Today, the couple pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony. Undoubtedly, their fans are overjoyed by this announcement. An Instagram account named Ria Luthra shared several pictures of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat enjoying a great time with their group of friends. Kriti looked stunning in a royal blue Anarkali dress adorned with a golden border, complemented by a peach-netted dupatta.

She wore her hair down and added a touch of glamour with golden mojdis. Pulkit looked stylish in a white kurta featuring black floral prints. The couple appeared extremely happy in the pictures, with Pulkit embracing Kriti in each shot.

The first picture showed them posing with friends and family, the next one gave a closer look at their rings, and the last one captured the couple joyfully posing with their loved ones, everyone wearing smiles. Although the couple didn't explicitly mention a Roka ceremony, the pictures strongly suggest their engagement.

In his recent projects, Pulkit was part of the third installment of the Fukrey series. Fukrey 3 boasted an impressive cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Currently, Kriti Kharbanda is preparing for a neo-noir comic tragedy titled Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta. In this film, she stars alongside Sunny Singh. Kriti was last seen in the romantic comedy "14 Phere" alongside the popular actor Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devanshu Kumar, the film premiered on July 23, 2021, on ZEE5.

