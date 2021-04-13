Priyanka Chopra Jonas has perfect answer to Anushka Sharma's viral 'Monday' query

Anushka Sharma posed an extremely important question on Monday as she shared a happy photo from the set. The question posed by Anushka was answered in the Instagram comments section by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka had written, "Is Monday an oxymoron?" to this Priyanka reacted to the post saying, "For sure! Haha" adding a skull emoji.

Also read New mom Anushka Sharma is sure to drive away your Monday blues with her latest viral photo

Anushka and Priyanka share a warm equation and are often seen commenting kindly on each other's Instagram posts. The duo had worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' in 2015 that also starred Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles.

On a personal front, Anushka and her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their first daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. The couple had announced her birth on social media. Announcing her name a little after that, Anushka had written, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has several interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel', in London, that also stars 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden. She recently also completed shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

On the other hand, Anushka will be next producing 'Qala', a Netflix film through her production house Clean Slate Filmz. 'Qala' is set to be directed by 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt and will star actress Tripti Dimri. It will also be late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut film.