'Priyanka Chopra didn’t treat me like kid or junior, felt like she is a friend': Kangana Ranaut on 12 years of 'Fashion'

It's been 12 years since Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Fashion released. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. Fashion fetched Priyanka and Kangana their first National Film Awards for Best Actor (Female) and Best Supporting Actor (Female) respectively. Now, during an interaction with ETimes, Kangana spoke at length about winning National Award which she did not expect at all.

The actor stated, "It’s been amazing that I got a National Award for that but to be honest, I didn’t expect it. I have also done even stronger performances like Gangster and Wo Lamhe before that which didn’t get me a National Award and this suddenly got me the award."

While talking about Priyanka, Kangana was all praises. She shared, "Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, at that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years. She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look? is this ok? how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful."

Ms Ranaut was also asked if Fashion was remade today, who would make for a perfect cast. To which she replied, "Who’s so camp? Shonali (her character from th film) is so camp. I can’t think of anyone who is so androgynous, who is so stylish and who is so edgy. I don’t know, I feel that from today’s generation, they all are very girly. From the earlier generation, I think Nargis Dutt, she’s so camp. I think if she styled and she’s got that swag, I think she could have been. But I don’t know today, they are not there yet."