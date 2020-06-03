Priyanka Chopra concerned as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, shares list of guidelines issued by BMC

Mumbai is bracing for Cyclone Nisarga today, the first such storm to threaten the coastal city in over a century. Priyanka Chopra who is currently in self-isolation with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles owing to the coronavirus pandemic showed concerns for her "beloved home city" Mumbai.

She took to Twitter to share a list of dos and don’ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and revealed that her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra are in the city.

Priyanka wrote, "#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. This year feels relentless. Please, everyone, find cover, take precautions, and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone."

For the uninformed, authorities are already in the process of evacuating thousands of people from the low-lying areas in and around Mumbai. Priyanka is currently living with Nick and the couple has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organizations, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Unicef, Give India and Goonj, among others.

Both Nick and Priyanka also featured in the live-streamed benefit concerts I for India and One World: Together At Home after which Priyanka recently also made an appearance in the music video of Nick’s new single, Until We Meet Again, which was dedicated to the frontline workers.