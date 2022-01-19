Pooja Hegde sets internet on fire with her latest bikini pic- Check out

Gorgeous Pooja Hegde is one of those actresses who never fails to impress us with her hot and sexy pictures on social media. She often shares her sexy and bold pics with her fans on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Pooja dropped a sizzling hot and sexy picture in which she can be seen wearing a bikini. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Always bringing my own sunshine.” Needless to say, the actress is looking very hot in the photo.

One of her fans mentioned, “You're my favourite actress even when I'm from Poland,” while the one said, “Even sun is not as bright as you!.” The third one wrote, “Kya khoob lagti hoo.” The fourth one commented, “Found a reason for global warming.”

Take a look:

On the work front, her latest film ‘Radhe Shyam’ which was scheduled to release on 14 January, has been postponed indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases and Omicron threat in the nation. She stars opposite the ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas in the period sci-fi romantic drama set in Europe.

The producers UV creations announced the news on their social media handles with a note that read, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon.”

Earlier, according to Pinkvilla, the actress had talked about her makeup skills. She said, “The only thing I do is, I make sure I take off my makeup before I go to sleep. You age almost 10 years faster when you sleep with your makeup.”