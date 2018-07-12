'Please pray for my Kohinoor': Saira Banu urges fans and well wishers to remember Dilip Kumar in their prayers

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday took to the Twitter account of her husband -legendary actor Dilip Kumar and urged his fans to pray for his health and happiness. The actress, in a series of tweets signed as SBK (Saira Banu Khan) shared that the actor is currently resting at home and is doing well. Recently, rumours about the actor's ill health had started floating around and in order to put those to rest, she tweeted about him being hale and hearty. She also shared that Dilip Kumar is overwhelmed with the messages of all his fans and well wishers, that he's recieved through every possible medium.

In another tweet, Saira Banu mentioned that she recently attended a social event with her Kohinoor (Dilip Kumar). It was the nikah of Asif Farooqui's daughter Nida on June 29 and she added that she felt lonely with her 'Sahab' but was overjoyed to bless the newly-weds and interact with quite a lot of people.

Check out the tweets here:

Next few tweets from Saira Banu Khan. Signed -SBK. Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

As you all know, Sahab and I have always loved interacting with our millions of fans and well-wishers. And we have done so together, past 52 years. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

29 June'18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

May Allah shower his blessings on all of you. Please do pray for my Kohinoor, for his good health and for his happiness. Do keep us in your prayers as we keep all of you in ours. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK pic.twitter.com/W4lBODNAYV July 12, 2018

Back in February this year, Shah Rukh Khan had paid a visit to the veteran actor's place to enquire about his health and well being. Back then, the picture pf SRK and Dilip Kumar in one frame, was shared on Twitter and it broke the Internet in no time.

.@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF pic.twitter.com/GLrnqu1Ln2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018

I’ve received tons of phone calls and messages after posting @iamsrk and Saab’s pic. They’re saying it’s breaking the internet. Whatever that means. All that matters is your love and prayers for Dilip Kumar. -FF February 13, 2018

Guzishta shaam @iamsrk Saab se milne aaye thay. Uski ek aur tasveer. -FF pic.twitter.com/xtPMmHAwQf — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 13, 2018

Now, that we all know that the legendary actor is hale and hearty, let's all remember him in our prayers.