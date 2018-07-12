Search icon
'Please pray for my Kohinoor': Saira Banu urges fans and well wishers to remember Dilip Kumar in their prayers

Recently, Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu attended a wedding function and blessed the newly-wed couple...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 08:43 PM IST

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday took to the Twitter account of her husband -legendary actor Dilip Kumar and urged his fans to pray for his health and happiness. The actress, in a series of tweets signed as SBK (Saira Banu Khan) shared that the actor is currently resting at home and is doing well. Recently, rumours about the actor's ill health had started floating around and in order to put those to rest, she tweeted about him being hale and hearty. She also shared that Dilip Kumar is overwhelmed with the messages of all his fans and well wishers, that he's recieved through every possible medium. 

In another tweet, Saira Banu mentioned that she recently attended a social event with her Kohinoor (Dilip Kumar). It was the nikah of Asif Farooqui's daughter Nida on June 29 and she added that she felt lonely with her 'Sahab' but was overjoyed to bless the newly-weds and interact with quite a lot of people. 

Check out the tweets here:

Back in February this year, Shah Rukh Khan had paid a visit to the veteran actor's place to enquire about his health and well being. Back then, the picture pf SRK and Dilip Kumar in one frame, was shared on Twitter and it broke the Internet in no time. 

Now, that we all know that the legendary actor is hale and hearty, let's all remember him in our prayers. 

