Photos: Anushka Sharma is a vision in white at RCB vs DC match; fans call her 'angelic beauty'

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy phase in UAE wherein she is not only exploring the city but also cheering for Virat Kohli led IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The actor who is one of the best-dressed actors in Bollywood has been flaunting her maternity style while making her appearance at the stadium. On Monday, RCB won against Delhi Capitals (DC) at a match held in Abu Dhabi.

In the photos which made it to the Internet, Anushka looked a vision in white. The actor wore a white layered frock with loose sleeves. Anushka glowed beautifully while getting clicked. She was joined by Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancée and entertainer Dhanashree Verma.

Netizens shared photos of Anushka on social media pages and fans couldn't stop gushing over her.

Check out a few photos below:

Virat and Anushka are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. The couple announced the happy news earlier this year. Soon after that, Virushka headed to UAE for the IPL 2020 tournament. They spent some quality time with each other amid the crucial matches which Virat and his team have been playing every other day. This has led to RCB securing the third position on the table making them enter the playoffs.

On the other hand, Anushka has been showing her touristy side on Instagram by posting photos enjoying the summer of Dubai.

A few days back, a few images of Virat and Anushka went viral on the Internet in which the Indian skipper is asking his loving wife if she had lunch.