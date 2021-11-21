Patralekhaa puts sindoor on Rajkummar Rao in viral wedding video – WATCH

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding video has been published, and it's full of mixed feelings. Rajkummar opens the video by standing at the mandap, watching Patralekhaa approach him.

The 'Rooh'i star greets her with loud whistles before exchanging hand gestures for 'I love yous.' After she finds a place beside him, Patralekhaa tells him, “Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.”

A montage of the ceremony is shown while Raj speaks about his connection with Patralekhaa through a voice-over. “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife,” he says.

Soon after, the couple is seen exchanging garlands, Rajkummar dancing during the pheras, and the couple hugging after the ceremony. “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rajkummar tells Patralekhaa at the ceremony.

Rajkummar finishes the video by putting vermilion on her forehead and asking her to do the same.

On November 15th, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married in Chandigarh.