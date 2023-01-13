Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reveals SRK and Deepika learnt jujutsu for actioner, calls their chemistry 'electrifying'

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Pathaan posters/File photos

Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films in the Hindi film industry as the actioner is expected to revive Bollywood after its dull phase with several flops such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan, and Samra Prithviraj last year. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role with John Abraham as Jim, head of a terrorist outfit planning a deadly terror attack against India.

Director Siddharth Anand revealed several secrets about Pathaan via a rapid-fire video that the production company Yash Raj Films dropped on its social media handles on Friday, January 13. In the clip, Siddharth revealed that Shah Rukh and Deepika learnt jujutsu, a deadly Japanese martial arts form, to pull off brutal action sequences in the film.

When Siddharth was asked to describe Shah Rukh and Deepika's chemistry in one word, he said "electrifying". Well, their sizzling chemistry was visible in Besharam Rang, the first track released by the makers, which also caused an uproar and led to boycott calls over the film due to the 'saffron' coloured bikini worn by the actress.

Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be seen in the film in his Tiger avatar paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will also appear as Kabir from War in the post-credit sequence.

The upcoming actioner is Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War. His next film Fighter is touted to be India's first aerial actioner.



