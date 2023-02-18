Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer inches closer to Rs 1000 crore

Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the spy thriller Pathaan has been setting the box office on fire since its release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the action-packed entertainer is set to enter the coveted club of Rs 1000 crore.

As shared by Yash Raj Films on its social media handles, Pathaan has earned Rs 981 crore gross worldwide, which is equivalent to $119.68 million. Out of this mammoth figure, the actioner has amassed Rs 612 crore gross in India (Rs 508.10 cross net) and Rs 369 cross from overseas.

The makers dropped the ticket prices of Pathaan to Rs 110 on Friday, February 17, and extended the same strategy on Saturday and Sunday keeping the ticket prices at Rs 200 at the three national multiplex chains PVR, Inox Cinemas, and Cinepolis, and other participating cinemas. With these reduced ticket rates, the spy thriller will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Pathaan will become the fifth Indian film to achieve the milestone joining Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal, SS Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prashanth Neel's explosive actioner KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's action-packed extravaganza RRR.

For the unversed, the actioner has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali. SRK as Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.



