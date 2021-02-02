Parineeti Chopra reaches her hometown Ambala to shoot for the first time

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport today by the paparazzi as she left for Ambala. Many might not be aware that Parineeti (also known as Pari) is from Ambala and has shot in several parts of India, however, she has never filmed in her hometown despite wanting to shoot there for years! And looks like her dream is now turning into a reality.

A trade source close to Parineeti revealed, "Parineeti is heading to Ambala for a big brand endorsement shoot! It is one of the biggest brand endorsement deals of her career and it's really a great coincidence that this advertisement will be shot in Ambala! This is the first time that she will be shooting in her hometown and she is obviously ecstatic about the development. Pari will get to be with her entire family after a while and she is looking forward to meeting them."

The source further added, "It will be a quick in and out of Ambala trip for Parineeti as she will have start promoting for 'The Girl On The Train'. The OTT platform on which the film is premiering is really bullish about this project because they have been blown over by Pari's performance and the film. They want Pari to promote the thriller extensively and Pari will need to fly back to Mumbai immediately after her ad shoot in Ambala. So, she will have limited time to catch up with her family."

Along with Parineeti, The Girl On The Train also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. The Girl On The Train is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood flick of the same name released in 2016 starring Emily Blunt in the titular role. The latter is adapted from the hit book titled same by Paula Hawkins released in the year 2015.