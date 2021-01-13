Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' to be streamed on Netflix

Ribhu Dasgupta's 'The Girl On The Train' is the Hindi remake of Hollywood flick of the same name.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her debut on Netflix! Yes, the actor's upcoming film The Girl On The Train skips theatrical release and will be streaming on Netflix from February 26, 2021. The announcement was made along with a short and thriller teaser of the film. In the teaser, an alone woman named Meera played by Parineeti is running and finding clues in the busy city of London.

The premise of The Girl On The Train is described as "A bright city, dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. Get onboard a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. Catch Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train on 26th February, only on Netflix."

Check out the teaser below:

The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood film of the same name starring Emily Blunt in the lead role. The American film was also based on the book by British author Paula Hawkins.

While interacting with Variety, Ribhu stated, "I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things."

The Girl On The Train was set to be a theatrical release in 2020 but delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.