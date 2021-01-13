Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' to be streamed on Netflix

Headlines

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

CAT 2023 Registrations: Few days left to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in

'Chak De Phatte, Nap De Gilli': The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral

Sujoy Ghosh shuts down troll saying he doesn't have 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

CAT 2023 Registrations: Few days left to apply for Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in

Meet Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's daughters Krishna, Anoushka

Strong bones: 10 foods high in Vitamin D

Britain PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty visit Akshardham temple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologise for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson: 'We are aware of the pain...'

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline as he attends US Open with Alia Bhatt: Watch

Sujoy Ghosh shuts down troll saying he doesn't have 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' to be streamed on Netflix

Ribhu Dasgupta's 'The Girl On The Train' is the Hindi remake of Hollywood flick of the same name.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her debut on Netflix! Yes, the actor's upcoming film The Girl On The Train skips theatrical release and will be streaming on Netflix from February 26, 2021. The announcement was made along with a short and thriller teaser of the film. In the teaser, an alone woman named Meera played by Parineeti is running and finding clues in the busy city of London. 

The premise of The Girl On The Train is described as "A bright city, dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. Get onboard a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. Catch Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train on 26th February, only on Netflix."

Check out the teaser below:

The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood film of the same name starring Emily Blunt in the lead role. The American film was also based on the book by British author Paula Hawkins.

While interacting with Variety, Ribhu stated, "I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things."

The Girl On The Train was set to be a theatrical release in 2020 but delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Morocco earthquake update: Death toll crosses 1000; over 1200 injured

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of raping two women

G20 Summit 2023: Full schedule for September 9, 10 as PM Modi hosts world leaders at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida drapes a traditional silk saree for G20 dinner; see pics here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE