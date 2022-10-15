Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reacts to Hrithik Roshan praising her look in The Legend of Maula Jatt

Mahira Khan, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

The Legend of Maula Jatt, the much-anticipated film by Pakistani director Bilal Lashari, has equally delighted fans and the entire country's entertainment sector. The movie already has a following that extends across the country's border with Pakistan.

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malick posted their outfits from the upcoming movie on social media. Many people commended the actors on social media. It appears that the cast connected with the character on a personal level.

However, it appears that there was a lot of enthusiasm for Mahira's poster. A number of people, including Asim Raza, Sohai Ali Abro, Sanam Saeed, Sanam Jung, Ayesha Omar, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Nabeel Qureshi, and Imran Abbas, left comments on her post on social media. Everyone's attention was drawn to one comment, though, and it was posted by Bollywood hottie Hrithik Roshan.

Regarding Hrithik's comments, Khan said it is challenging for a megastar to recognise another actor's talent in public. Khan continued by saying that Roshan simply posted the supportive message without giving it any thought.

Regarding her own reaction to the compliment, the well-known actress told Daily Pakistan that she was thrilled to see Roshan being encouraging and uplifting, but she answered to him in a private chat that she won't discuss.

