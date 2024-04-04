Oscars' Academy features Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani clip on Instagram, Ranveer Singh's reaction wins hearts

Fans go berserk after Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani clip from Bajirao Mastani gets featured on Oscars' Academy's official page.

Deepika Padukone impressed everyone with her performance in Bajirao Mastani and her chemistry with Ranveer Singh was much loved by the audience. Now, the fans can't stop gushing as Oscars' official Instagram page has featured her Deewani Mastani clip from the film.

On Thursday, Sharing the clip of Deepika Padukone from Bajirao Mastani's Deewani Mastani, the Oscars' official page wrote in the caption, “Deepika Padukone performing Deewani Mastani (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.”

Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post and wrote, "Mesmeric!" and fans went berserk after seeing the post. One of the comments read, "The beauty of Deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi cinema!!" Another user commented, "About the time The Academy recognized this cinematic masterpiece." Another user wrote, "Deepika Padukone as Mastani is iconic, so mesmerizing that you can't take your eyes off her." Another comment read, "Queen of Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone (heart emoji)."

Last year, Deepika Padukone introduced the live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu, and the song, composed by MM Keervani made history by winning the Oscars for Best Original Score.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently impressed everyone with her performance in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The actress is now all set to star in India's most expensive film, Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan along with others in key roles. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore and is set to hit the theatres this year. Not only this, the actress will also be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as a cop. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 15.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.