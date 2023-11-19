Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was spotted at Nita-Mukesh Ambani's grandchildren's birthday party wearing Dolce Gabbana's co-ord set and carrying watermelon phone cover.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and fiance Radhika Merchant celebrated Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children's birthday party at Jio World Garden on Saturday. The celebration was attended by several B-town celebrities such as SRK, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Orry among others who attended as well.

The enormous birthday party was themed around a "country fair," with animals flown in from all around the world to create a tiny zoo. At the celebration were experts who had undergone specific training in the care of these creatures.

Celebrities wore casual and chic-themed outfits. Orry caught most people's eyes after he was seen wearing a co-ord set with a gipsy print. Let's decode Orhan's outfit:

Orhan donned a blue and white Dolce Gabbana's Majolica summer cotton print shirt with Majolica print cotton chinos shorts. The original price of the shirt on the website is €789.00 (Rs 71,746 approx) and the shorts are Rs 26,400. He had tied his hair and made a bun.

Orry grinned at the photographers and showed them his peculiar phone cover in the shape of a watermelon. He was also seen carrying a yellow sunglasses.