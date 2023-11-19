Headlines

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

Players with most catches in World Cup 2023

Inside Virat Kohli’s luxurious Gurgaon house worth whopping price

Healthy alternatives to white rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was spotted at Nita-Mukesh Ambani's grandchildren's birthday party wearing Dolce Gabbana's co-ord set and carrying watermelon phone cover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and fiance Radhika Merchant celebrated Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twin children's birthday party at Jio World Garden on Saturday. The celebration was attended by several B-town celebrities such as SRK, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Orry among others who attended as well. 

The enormous birthday party was themed around a "country fair," with animals flown in from all around the world to create a tiny zoo. At the celebration were experts who had undergone specific training in the care of these creatures. 

READ: Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Celebrities wore casual and chic-themed outfits. Orry caught most people's eyes after he was seen wearing a co-ord set with a gipsy print. Let's decode Orhan's outfit:

Orhan donned a blue and white Dolce Gabbana's Majolica summer cotton print shirt with Majolica print cotton chinos shorts. The original price of the shirt on the website is €789.00 (Rs 71,746 approx) and the shorts are Rs 26,400. He had tied his hair and made a bun. 

Orry grinned at the photographers and showed them his peculiar phone cover in the shape of a watermelon. He was also seen carrying a yellow sunglasses. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Meet ex-Tata employee, IIT grad who worked in Rs 3.16 lakh crore bank as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE