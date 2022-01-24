‘Nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’: Taslima Nasreen clarifies her surrogacy comments

Taslima Nasreen’s comments on surrogacy after Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby, have led to a heated debate on social media as netizens assumed that she targeted the actress and her husband Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, Hollywood-Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

After this, Nasreen expressed her opinions on surrogacy and wrote, “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies as the mothers who give birth to the babies?" Another tweet by her read, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women." She further added, "Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego.”

After her tweet, she received a lot of criticism from Priyanka’s fans. She has issued a clarification about the same. She wrote, “My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple.”

I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won't accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers.Otherwise surrogacy,burqa,prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor January 22, 2022

Some people are gone crazy to show I am Priyanka's enemy. But I always admire her. Prostitution, rape, surrogacy, domestic violence, male domination, patriarchy are the issues i often talk about. Here is one of old tweets on Priyanka. https://t.co/Q8IMwY7Vv0 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

Taslima says her surrogacy tweets have nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas https://t.co/ynfrIl1CU6 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022

When women are forced to sell or rent out their vagina and uterus for being invaded, it is because of poverty, or for being financially dependent on others, it is of course NOT a 'choice'. If it was a 'choice',rich & independent women would have this 'choice', but they don't. https://t.co/X7N61h9aGV January 24, 2022

US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl through a surrogate. The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

As per the reports of India Today, Meera, Priyanka’s cousion, expressed her happiness and said, “Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl.” Meera further added, “She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her.”