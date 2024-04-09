Not Zanjeer or Abhimaan, the first film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together was...

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have starred together in multiple films such as Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Mili, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Read on to know which was the first film starring the two superstars.

Jaya Bachchan, renowned for her work in Indian cinema and politics, is celebrating her 76th birthday on Tuesday, April 9. Born as Jaya Bhaduri in a Bengali family, Jaya's father, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, was a well-known journalist and a poet. After completing her education, Jaya attended the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where she honed her acting skills.

She made her acting debut as a teenager in 1963 with the Bengali film Mahanagar directed by Satyajit Ray. The film starred Madhabi Mukherjee in the leading role. Jaya then transitioned to Hindi cinema and quickly gained prominence with her versatile performances in films like Guddi, Uphaar, Piya Ka Ghar, Parichay, and Bawarchi.

On June 3, 1973, Jaya Bhaduri married another Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, becoming one of the most celebrated couples in Indian cinema. A month ahead of their wedding, the two superstars were seen together in the crime drama Zanjeer, which created Big B's anry-young-man image. A month after their wedding, they both starred in the musical drama Abhimaan. The two have then worked together in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

But, the first film in which Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were paired together was Bansi Birju. Released in 1972, the romantic drama wasproduced and directed by Prakash Verma and also starred Nigar Sultana, Ramesh Deo, Yunus Parvez, KN Singh, and Asha Chandra in pivotal roles.

T 2365 - 44 years of Jaya and my first film "Bansi aur Birju" .. pic.twitter.com/KFlokJx0p0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2016

Jaya was last seen as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Amitabh's last release was the action film Ganapath in 2023. Also starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the film turned out to be a box office bomb.

