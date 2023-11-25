Headlines

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal was not Meghna Gulzar's first choice for the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray real-life hero, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The trailer of the film has created a huge buzz for the movie. However, do you know, he was not the first choice of director Meghna Gulzar for the role? 

Yes, if reports are to be believed, the role was first offered to another leading actor of Bollywood who recently gave a hit. He is none other than Ranveer Singh. According to reports, Meghna Gulzar approached Ranveer for the role while she was working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and was keen to cast with him. 

However, when she offered him the role, the actor was bulked up with scripts from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Kabir Khan‘s 83, to Karan Johar’s Takht. While Meghna waited for Ranveer’s time for a basic script narration, the actor couldn’t do so and that is when Meghna put a foot down and approached Vicky Kaushal for the role, who said yes. 

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is about the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Other than Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. 

The film is all set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is a revenge drama described as ‘a father-son bond carved in blood.’

Meanwhile, Sam Manekshaw is Vicky Kaushal's third release in a year after Zara Hatke Zara Backe, and The Great Indian Family. After Sam Bahadur, the actor's other film, Dunki, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, is set to enthrall the audience. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 22. 

Read Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

