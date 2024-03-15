Not Tamannaah Bhatia, but Vijay Varma has ‘one-sided love’ for this Indian actress

Vijay Varma reveals having 'one-sided love' for this Indian actress.

Vijay Varma is all set to share the screen with Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak. While talking about his experience of working with both the sisters, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, the actor revealed he has 'one-sided love' for one of the sisters.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vijay Varma talked about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan and Karisma in Murder Mubarak and said, "People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That's a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance. With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hangout with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan."

Recently the makers of Murder Mubarak dropped an intriguing trailer of the movie and wrote, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it's time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix."

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma grabbed headlines when his Lust Stories 2 co-starTamannaah Bhatia, confirmed their relationship. The actress said in an interview, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. we think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."

Helmed by Helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film blends suspense, comedy, and romance with the mystery genre. Adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death, Murder Mubarak stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor among others and is set to release directly on the streaming platform Netflix on March 15.

