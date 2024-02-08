Not Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met

Read on to know which actors did Imtiaz Ali first consider for his iconic romantic drama Jab We Met before Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor came on board.

Starring Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met has gained a cult status in the Hindi cinema over the years due to its unforgettable dialogues, brilliant writing, Pritam's memorable music, and the amazing chemistry between the two lead actors.

However, it's really interesting that Shahid and Kareena were not Imtiaz Ali's original choices for the film. The filmmaker, who is known for his love stories such as Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal, had first thought of Bobby Deol and Bhumika Chawla as Aditya and Geet in Jab We Meet. But eventually, Bobby was replaced by Shahid and Bhumika was replaced by Ayesha Takia, who was again replaced by Kareena.

In an interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan in 2023, Bhumika Chawla said, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. Bobby (Deol) and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called 'Train'. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid (Kapoor) and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor Khan). That’s how things happened but it’s okay."

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for four years before they broke up while shooting the film. The Jaane Jaan actress was also shooting for the action film Tashan simultanously and she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of the 2008 film. Kareena and Saif married each other in 2012, and Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015.

Apart from the two main leads, Jab We Met also starred Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon, Pavan Malhotra, Brijendra Kala, Tarun Arora, and Kiran Juneja in pivotal roles. The Imtiaz Ali directotial still sees housefull screenings in its multiple re-releases in the last 17 years.



