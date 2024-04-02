Twitter
Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

Spiritual Subtleness: Premanand ji Maharaj

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

Bollywood

Not Prabhas' Baahubali, this South film was first dubbed superhit in Hindi, made for Rs 32 lakhs, it earned Rs...

South Indian films dubbed in Hindi have their roots in the 40s. The first South Indian film that was dubbed into Hindi originally was a Tamil film and dates back to the 40s. In the year 1948, a film named 'Chandralekha' was released in Tamil, produced and directed by S. S. Vasan of Gemini Studios.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

South Indian films have achieved the status of pan India films in recent years and now every big film is released in multiple languages, thanks to their popularity. This trend was actively started by SS Rajamouli when he shot Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali' in both Tamil and Telugu and then later dubbed it and released it in Hindi. Prabhas achieved global stardom after the film was released. But, do you know that 'Baahubali' was not the first South film to be dubbed in Hindi? 

Today, we will tell you about the first South Indian film to be dubbed in Hindi and to be released in theaters as a Hindi film. It was neither SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' nor Mani Ratnam's 'Roja'.

South Indian films dubbed in Hindi have their roots in the 40s. The first South Indian film that was dubbed into Hindi originally was a Tamil film and dates back to the 40s. 

In the year 1948, a film named 'Chandralekha' was released in Tamil, produced and directed by S. S. Vasan of Gemini Studios, starring T. R. Rajakumari, M. K. Radha and Ranjan. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and released in North India where proved to be a super hit.

The film follows two brothers who fight over who will rule their father's kingdom and marry a village dancer named Chandralekha.

As per media reports, 'Chandralekha' was made on a budget of around Rs 32 lakh and earned around Rs 70 lakh in Hindi and Rs 88 lakh in Tamil. The film was also released overseas in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Rome. 

The Hindi version of 'Chandralekha' had registered a profit of about 118%. This figure is better than SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which registered a profit of 113% at the box office, earning Rs 227 crore in Hindi. 

(Please note that these figures are based on estimates of box office numbers and various sources, we do not officially confirm it)

