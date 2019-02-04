Not Malaika Arora! Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra want to set Arjun Kapoor up with THIS other actress

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may be painting the town red with their frequent outings with each other, Arjun's buddies Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra wouldn't want to set him up with Malaika. Well, we aren't the ones saying this. In fact, on the recent episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 6, both Aditya and Sidharth shared that they'd like to set up Arjun Kapoor with another actress (which is of course not Malaika).

Before you jump the gun, let us tell you that this happened during the rapid fire round. The two had to answer a common question, which was, Who would they want to set Arjun up with and neither of them chose Malaika. Both of them picked Parineeti Chopra over Malaika and said that they'd like to set Arjun and Parineeti together.

Well, while a lot of Arjun and Parineeti fans became happy on hearing this, Karan Johar feels that their answer may heve left Malaika a tad-bit upset with the boys.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika have been going pretty steady in their relationship, though none of them have spoken about it in public, their frequent outings are proof enough of their brewing romance. In fact, Karan had himself confirmed the that Malaika is dating Arjun on his controversial episode with cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.