Twitter
Headlines

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation as TMC MP

Another blow to INDIA bloc: Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja centuries power India to 326/5 at stumps on Day 1

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Disadvantages of eating too much sugar

Amazing health benefits of hing (Asafoetida)

How to improve your Vitamin D levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

This actor was once driver, used to sell eggs, joined Bollywood, started charging more fees than superstars, his son..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Reportedly, Siddharth Anand wanted Ranbir Kapoor to headline the official Hindi remake of Knight and Day, but he rejected the film.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan has consolidated his position as an action superstar. Though his performance in content-heavy films like Luck By Chance, Guzarrish, and Jodhaa Akbar has given him the chance to prove his versatility, his recent films have made him a bankable action star. 

Whenever Hrithik comes up with a new action film, there is a genuine buzz among the fans. In 2014, Hrithik headlined a Hindi remake of a Hollywood film, and fans rushed to cinemas to watch him step into the shoes of Tom Cruise with Bang Bang. Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller is an official adaptation of Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz's Knight and Day (2010). 

Bang Bang was released on October 2, 2014, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider. Despite mixed reviews, Bang Bang became a commercial success, grossing Rs 340 crores worldwide. Moviegoers and fans loved dashing Hrithik Roshan performing death-defying stunts as Rajveer Nanda, but interestingly, he wasn't the first choice for the film.

Bang Bang was originally offered to...

Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, as per the media reports, director Siddharth Anand initially wanted to make Bang Bang with Ranbir. Siddharth and Ranbir had previously worked in Bachna Ae Hasseno (2008) and Anjaana Anjaani (2010), and they two were good friends. However, when Siddharth approached Ranbir for Bang Bang, he rejected, and reportedly their friendship got kaput. 

Why did Ranbir reject Bang Bang? 

Reportedly, Ranbir isn't keen on remakes and thus rejected the remake of a 'flop' Hollywood actioner. Ranbir has a 'No remake' policy and stuck with that, thus he rejected Bang Bang, and Hrithik replaced him. In 2014, Etimes quoted a source related to Ranbir and commented on why he rejected the film. "Even after the miserable box office performance of their film together Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir was ready to work with Siddharth Anand again. However, Ranbir was dead against doing a remake, and that too of a flop Hollywood film." On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. Whereas, Hrithik and Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner, Fighter, is still running in cinemas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Rajkot

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but the land belonged to...

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE