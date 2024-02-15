Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Siddharth Anand's first choice for Bang Bang, he rejected for...

Reportedly, Siddharth Anand wanted Ranbir Kapoor to headline the official Hindi remake of Knight and Day, but he rejected the film.

Hrithik Roshan has consolidated his position as an action superstar. Though his performance in content-heavy films like Luck By Chance, Guzarrish, and Jodhaa Akbar has given him the chance to prove his versatility, his recent films have made him a bankable action star.

Whenever Hrithik comes up with a new action film, there is a genuine buzz among the fans. In 2014, Hrithik headlined a Hindi remake of a Hollywood film, and fans rushed to cinemas to watch him step into the shoes of Tom Cruise with Bang Bang. Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller is an official adaptation of Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz's Knight and Day (2010).

Bang Bang was released on October 2, 2014, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider. Despite mixed reviews, Bang Bang became a commercial success, grossing Rs 340 crores worldwide. Moviegoers and fans loved dashing Hrithik Roshan performing death-defying stunts as Rajveer Nanda, but interestingly, he wasn't the first choice for the film.

Bang Bang was originally offered to...

Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, as per the media reports, director Siddharth Anand initially wanted to make Bang Bang with Ranbir. Siddharth and Ranbir had previously worked in Bachna Ae Hasseno (2008) and Anjaana Anjaani (2010), and they two were good friends. However, when Siddharth approached Ranbir for Bang Bang, he rejected, and reportedly their friendship got kaput.

Why did Ranbir reject Bang Bang?

Reportedly, Ranbir isn't keen on remakes and thus rejected the remake of a 'flop' Hollywood actioner. Ranbir has a 'No remake' policy and stuck with that, thus he rejected Bang Bang, and Hrithik replaced him. In 2014, Etimes quoted a source related to Ranbir and commented on why he rejected the film. "Even after the miserable box office performance of their film together Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir was ready to work with Siddharth Anand again. However, Ranbir was dead against doing a remake, and that too of a flop Hollywood film." On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. Whereas, Hrithik and Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner, Fighter, is still running in cinemas.