Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Students' heartfelt surprise for teacher who lost son leaves internet emotional

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

Meet Indian genius who gave up on lucrative career as doctor, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer, he is...

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt without coaching, a social media star with following of…

NASA unveils spectacular 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light-years away from Earth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

Meet Indian genius who gave up on lucrative career as doctor, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer, he is...

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt without coaching, a social media star with following of…

Ramadan 2024: 10 healthy iftar options for diabetic patients

10 animals that go through menopause

10 stunning looks of Isha Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

Imtiaz Ali has revealed that the first producer of Socha Na Tha wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play lead role in the role. Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia starred in the 2005 romantic comedy, which was finally produced by Abhay's uncle Dharmendra and cousin Sunny Deol.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:23 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Socha Na Tha/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imtiaz Ali, known for making romantic dramas such as Jab We Met, Rocktar, Tamasha, and Highway, made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Socha Na Tha in 2005. The film marked the debut of Abhay Deol and starred Ayesha Takia as the leading lady. In a recent interview, Imtiaz has shared that his first producer wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man in the film, but the filmmaker himself was unsure about approaching the Jawan actor.

Talking to the casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India’s The Bombay Dream, Imtiaz said, "When I was making the film with Abhay, the first producer of the film wanted me to cast Shah Rukh Khan as lead in Socha Na Tha. I was like, 'How will I meet Shah Rukh Khan? How will he do this film and if Shah Rukh will do this film then why will I need you?'. But all of this happened before I came to Sunny Deol." The film was eventually produced by Abhay's cousin-actor Sunny Deol and his uncle Dharmendra.

Imtiaz went on to direct Shah Rukh in the 2017 romantic drama Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which the superstar was paired with Anushka Sharma. Recalling his experience of working with SRK, the filmmaker said in the same interview, "Shah Rukh Khan is an amazing person. His human qualities, he is maximum in everything that he does. He has a lot of capacity. As a human being, I will rate him very very high. He is more interested in other people than himself, that’s why he is such a big star."

The filmmaker is now awaiting the release of his next film Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer of the same name. The AR Rahman musical stars Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot. The real-life couple were assassinated in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

READ | Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's first AI software engineer, it can write, code, the name is...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Randeep Hooda on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar being called propaganda that vilifies Gandhi: 'There will be...' | Exclusive

Paytm gets approval from NPCI to become third-party UPI app

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement