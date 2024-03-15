Not Abhay Deol, producer wanted this superstar to play lead role in Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut Socha Na Tha

Imtiaz Ali has revealed that the first producer of Socha Na Tha wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play lead role in the role. Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia starred in the 2005 romantic comedy, which was finally produced by Abhay's uncle Dharmendra and cousin Sunny Deol.

Imtiaz Ali, known for making romantic dramas such as Jab We Met, Rocktar, Tamasha, and Highway, made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Socha Na Tha in 2005. The film marked the debut of Abhay Deol and starred Ayesha Takia as the leading lady. In a recent interview, Imtiaz has shared that his first producer wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man in the film, but the filmmaker himself was unsure about approaching the Jawan actor.

Talking to the casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India’s The Bombay Dream, Imtiaz said, "When I was making the film with Abhay, the first producer of the film wanted me to cast Shah Rukh Khan as lead in Socha Na Tha. I was like, 'How will I meet Shah Rukh Khan? How will he do this film and if Shah Rukh will do this film then why will I need you?'. But all of this happened before I came to Sunny Deol." The film was eventually produced by Abhay's cousin-actor Sunny Deol and his uncle Dharmendra.

Imtiaz went on to direct Shah Rukh in the 2017 romantic drama Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which the superstar was paired with Anushka Sharma. Recalling his experience of working with SRK, the filmmaker said in the same interview, "Shah Rukh Khan is an amazing person. His human qualities, he is maximum in everything that he does. He has a lot of capacity. As a human being, I will rate him very very high. He is more interested in other people than himself, that’s why he is such a big star."

The filmmaker is now awaiting the release of his next film Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer of the same name. The AR Rahman musical stars Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot. The real-life couple were assassinated in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

