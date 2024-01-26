Twitter
Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was Amol Gupte's original choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar replaced him saying...

One of the biggest critical and commercial hits of 2007, Taare Zameen Par, was originally planned with another actor, and he was Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai co-star.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

In 2007, Aamir Khan brought a path-breaking, drama film which sent a strong social message to parents about their kids, touching the hearts of millions. Taare Zameen Par (TZP) is a movie that touches upon the topic of dyslexia, and it also highlights the importance of discovering a child's hidden talent. 

Headlined by Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par was produced by Aamir. The superstar appears in the film during the interval, and his role as teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh impressed the masses. Despite TZP clashing with Akshay Kumar's Welcome, it was a critical and commercial blockbuster. Post-release, the film sparked debates about where parents lack in understanding of their children. Amol Gupte-directed was loved by the masses, and Aamir Khan was hailed for highlighting such issues. However, it will come as a surprise that Aamir was never the first choice for the film. 

Amol Gupte wanted to make Taare Zameen Par with...

Akshaye Khanna. Yes, the popular actor, who has worked with Aamir Khan in Dil Chahta Hai, was originally considered for TZP, and Akshaye made this big revelation. In an interview, Akshaye said that Amol asked Aamir to help him in approaching him, as he was finding it difficult to get in touch with him. 

How did Aamir Khan replace Akshaye? 

As Akshaye claimed, Aamir asked Amol to narrate the concept first, if he liked it, then only he would help in connecting Akshaye to him. After hearing the script, Aamir liked the concept so much, that he asked Amol to cast him in the film, and he also decided to produce the film. During an interview with Mid-Day, Akshaye said, "Aamir being Aamir, told him 'I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye'." But he (Aamir) liked it so much, that he did it." 

Akshaye has no problem with Aamir taking the film from him, "It’s ok. No problem. I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him." On the work front, Akshaye was last seen in Drishyam 2.

