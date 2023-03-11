'Shaadi ke baad aise hi hota hai': Netizens troll Sidharth Malhotra after he forgets to remove tag from his pants

Credit: Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and the video of him is now going viral on social media. Netizens have been trolling the actor for not removing the tag from the pants.

One of the social media users wrote, "Kiara dhyaan nahi rakhti." The second one said, "shaadi ke baad aisa hi hota hai." While the third person wrote, “Or maybe he plans to return it for refund.” Meanwhile, a section of people defended the actor and one of the social media users wrote and one of them said, “Instead of filming it and making fun about it, you should have informed him!” The third one said, “Inko brand dikhane ki kya jarurat sabko pta h ki pahnte hi h ....kabhi kabhi sabke sath hi jata h Aisa.” The fourth person wrote, “To kya hua Bhai wo bhi insan h just normal ho jata h kabhi.” The fifth one said, “Never mind... sometimes it happens in a hurry!” Another said, “Tum logon ko sab notice karna hai ryt saamne wala kaisa feel karega uska koi khayal ni.”

Meanwhile, while talking to News18, Kiara Advani shared how her marriage has made her appreciate her mother even more. The actress said, "For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy."

Advani, who recently set the stage on fire with her scintillating performance at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2023 on March 4, also talked about Sidharth as she stated, "He’s very respectful of everybody – seniors, juniors, and everyone around him. He has got this quality about him where he makes everyone feel respected. He’s very warm towards his fans as well. He has a very loving way towards people."

When the actress was asked to one name quality about Sidharth that makes him 'an ideal husband', she added, "He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious."

For the unversed, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate and grand wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer last month