Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at WPL opening ceremony, see photos and videos

Kiara Advani-AP Dhillon-Kriti Sanon at WPL Opening Ceremony/Twitter

The opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament was held at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, just before the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon and the famous singer AP Dhillon set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony.



Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, started the event with a bang as she grooved to her hit songs including Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, and Rangi Saari from JugJugg Jeeyo.

Then, Kriti Sanon started her act from the dressing room dancing to the women's anthem from Chak De India's Badal Pe Paon and then lit up the stage with her fiery moves on Thumkeshkari from Bhediya and Param Sundari from Mimi.

Finally, the Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who specially flew down from Los Angeles for his performance, enthralled the audience by singing his chartbuster tracks such as Excuses, Brown Munde, and Insane.

Here are photos and videos from the star-studded ceremony

The #TATAWPL kicks off in style!



Kiara Advani's entertaining performance gets the crowd going! pic.twitter.com/cKfuGOCpEC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL!



Kriti Sanon lights up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tcvQD8s0PV — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

AP Dhillon performance at the WPL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8jTpGsJoK7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023

Kriti Sanon performance at the WPL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/JuTqfMtKia March 4, 2023

Kiara Advani performing at the WPL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/smsQ3gQnnd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2023



Talking about the Women’s Premier League, the cricket franchise league is run by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and is the premier women’s T20 cricket league in India, surpassing the Women’s Hundred and the Women’s Big Bash League as the richest women’s cricket league in the world in its inaugural season itself. The league, which consists of five teams, will see 22 matches in its inaugural edition, including 20 round-robin games, a playoff, and a final.



