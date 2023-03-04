Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at WPL opening ceremony, see photos and videos

The first game of WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Check out the photos and videos from opening ceremony below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at WPL opening ceremony, see photos and videos
Kiara Advani-AP Dhillon-Kriti Sanon at WPL Opening Ceremony/Twitter

The opening ceremony of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament was held at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, just before the first match of the tournament between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The actresses Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon and the famous singer AP Dhillon set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony.

Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, started the event with a bang as she grooved to her hit songs including Bijli from Govinda Naam Mera, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, and Rangi Saari from JugJugg Jeeyo.

Then, Kriti Sanon started her act from the dressing room dancing to the women's anthem from Chak De India's Badal Pe Paon and then lit up the stage with her fiery moves on Thumkeshkari from Bhediya and Param Sundari from Mimi.

Finally, the Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who specially flew down from Los Angeles for his performance, enthralled the audience by singing his chartbuster tracks such as Excuses, Brown Munde, and Insane.

Here are photos and videos from the star-studded ceremony


Talking about the Women’s Premier League, the cricket franchise league is run by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and is the premier women’s T20 cricket league in India, surpassing the Women’s Hundred and the Women’s Big Bash League as the richest women’s cricket league in the world in its inaugural season itself. The league, which consists of five teams, will see 22 matches in its inaugural edition, including 20 round-robin games, a playoff, and a final.

READ | Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut react to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.