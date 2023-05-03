Search icon
Nawzuddin Siddiqui says he has 'not seen better producer than Kangana Ranaut', calls her 'one of best actresses'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that Kangana Ranaut used to create a good atmosphere on the film set with her positive thinking. Everyone used to feel an affinity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Credit: Kangana Ranaut fanpage/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nawzuddin Siddiqui praised Kangana Rananut, who is the producer of his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor said that Kangana is a very helpful producer on set who creates a good atmosphere.

Tiku Weds Sheru also featured Avneet Kaur along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While speaking to Amar Ujala, Nawazuddin said, “I have not yet seen a better producer than Kangana Ranaut. She used to create a good atmosphere on the set with her positive thinking. Everyone used to feel affinity. There is no doubt that she is one of the best actress of our country. As good an actor as she is, she is also a good producer.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was recently seen performing Ganga Aarti in Haridwar. The actress also interacted with the media after the aarti and spoke in support of same-sex marriage. Now, Apurva Asrani who has worked with the actress earlier appreciated her supporting the issue and expressed his gratitude.

On Monday, Apurva Asrani, who is himself in a same-sex relationship, took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude to Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage and tweeted, “A person 'canceled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou.”

Kangana Ranaut interacted with the media in Haridawar and when asked about her views on same-sex marriage, the actress said, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, use hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything?).”

Read|Apurva Asrani thanks Kangana Ranaut for speaking in support of same-sex marriage: ‘Most movie stars have been….’

