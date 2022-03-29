Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels in local train to reach on time, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always portrayed some of the most promising and amazing characters in his films. He is one of the busiest and the most committed actor in the industry right now.

Recently Nawazuddin was shooting on Mira road for his upcoming film and he had an event on the other side of the town. Therefore, instead of taking his luxurious car, the actor opted for the Mumbai local to escape the traffic hustle and reach the event on time. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

Watch:

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has talked about Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files which is based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. The actor revealed that he has not watched the film but he will do so very soon. During the ABP summit, Nawazuddin said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.”

On being asked about the people from Bollywood who are opposing the film, he said that he is not aware of this, but he believes that every filmmaker has his/her own style. They have their own point of view when ‘it comes to filmmaking.’ Talking about Vivek, he said that the filmmaker has produced a good film according to his point of view. “He produced a good film from his point of view. Others will make films in the future from their own views. And that’s fantastic,” he said.

“When a director creates a film, he or she does so from his or her own unique point of view. Even in films based on true events, any director should be able to contribute their own perspective. I can’t say much more about this because I haven’t seen the movie,” he concluded.