Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar's plea for early hearing in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar accused Kangana Ranaut of defaming him in 2020 following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut, and a plea for an expedited hearing has apparently been approved by a magistrate court in Mumbai. On April 19, 2023, the court date for the procedure was set. The Andheri magistrate court has set the next hearing date for this matter as March 23.

Akhtar, represented by attorney Jay Bharadwaj, submitted a motion noting that the matter was last heard on November 23, 2022, and was scheduled for hearing again in five months. On Tuesday, February 13th, Akhtar asked for a speedy hearing by submitting a plea.

In his petition, Akhtar said that this was a simple issue and that he is a senior person who needs the procedures to begin quickly in the sake of fairness. The actress was then asked for her thoughts on the court's petition.

Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, argued that the prosecution's handling of the case amounts to a "bunch" of separate matters. There will be a hearing for Akhtar's complaint against Ranaut, and there will also be a hearing for the actor's case against the seasoned lyricist.

Akhtar argued that the request was inappropriate since it was too early to call witnesses in her favour. The songwriter said, in accordance with the rules, that he would first be given the chance to cross-examine the witnesses who had been presented to the court.

The court has granted Akhtar's plea, albeit the specifics of the decision are now unavailable despite Kangana's requests for their rejection in her reply to the legendary lyricist's case.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, Javed filed a defamation suit against Kangana, claiming that she had made disparaging comments about him.

