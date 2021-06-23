Minissha Lamba reveals that she was cheated by THIS actor, calls him a 'big flirt'

Minissha Lamba was previously married to Ryan Tham, a restaurateur but later got divorced. She had also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 8'

In an interview with radio host RJ Siddharth Kannan, actor Minissha Lamba opened up about her divorce, past relationship with an actor and much more. The actor had previously married a restaurateur, Ryan Tham, they legally separated last year.

When asked, if she was ever cheated on by an actor, the 36-year-old actor replied, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt." She also said that she has found love after splitting from her partner.

She also explained the reason as to why she does not date anyone from the film industry. "The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don't want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody."

She further added, "But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult."

In terms of work, Minissha Lamba has featured in films such as 'Yahaan', 'Kidnap', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Anthony Kaun Hai' and 'Shaurya'. She has appeared on 'Bigg Boss 8'.