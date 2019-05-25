'Mehengi Koffee with Karan':Twitterati slam Netflix for roping in Karan Johar to host their dating show 'What The Love?'

As a birthday present to ace director Karan Johar, a leading International OTT platform has decided to gift itself a dating show! The 47-year-old filmmaker, who has already been a part of many reality shows such as 'Koffee with Karan', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent', will now be seen hosting a dating show titled 'What the love? with Karan Johar'.

"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by karanjohar. What The Love? With Karan Johar, coming to Netflix! BBCStudiosIndia," Netflix India announced on Twitter.

Post the announcement, the newly-inducted member of the OTT platform's family tweeted, "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."

The announcement seems to have garnered a mixed reaction from fans. While some are excited about the show, many seem to be disappointed by Netflix's decision. "I shifted to Netflix to get away from Karan Johar and alike. Please do not bring them there," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "What? Thodi Mehangi Coffee with Karan coz on NetflixIndia!" Fans have been sharing few hilarious memes as well. Another Twitter user drew a parallel between KJo and American television host Ellen DeGeneres.

On the work front, Johar's last project was 'Student of the Year 2' which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and released on May 10. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year,' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.