Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

There are many film families in Bollywood where each member is recognised and is popular among the audiences. However, there are some families where only the male members are visible in the public domain and the females avoid the limelight. The daughters-in-law here often stay away from the limelight and prefer to live a simple life. There is one such family in Bollywood, whose daughter-in-law never likes to get her photos clicked. She is fulfilling her family responsibilities well but she keeps her distance from the film world.

Today, we will tell you about the daughter-in-law of a famous Bollywood family. Her father-in-law and husband are superstars. At the same time, her brother-in-law is in the news these days for one of his iconic roles.

The woman who lives with simplicity and is being talked about here is Pooja Deol. Pooja is the wife of famous Bollywood action star Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol made a splash this year with the film 'Gadar 2'. Sunny's film did a business of more than Rs 691 crore worldwide.

Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa, and Utkarsh Sharma were seen in Anil Sharma's film 'Gadar 2'. After the success of the film, the makers celebrated it with many gatherings but, Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol never came into the limelight.

Sunny Deol's name was associated with many actresses while working in the film world. There was a lot of talk about his personal life while working with Amrita Singh in his debut film 'Betaab'. After this, Sunny's relationship with Dimple Kapadia became public knowledge but Pooja never commented on these things.

According to reports, Sunny Deol got married to Pooja in 1984 in London. The marriage was a secret affair and people came to know about it when their wedding photos were leaked in a magazine. Pooja Deol is a writer by profession and prefers to stay away from the limelight like other daughters-in-law of the Deol family. Sunny's grandfather Kewal Kishan Singh Deol had liked Pooja and he had arranged her marriage with Sunny. Kewal Kishan Singh Deol i.e. Pooja's grandfather-in-law also changed her name after marriage. Earlier Pooja's name was Lynda.

Pooja Deol continued to live in London even after the wedding and in 1990, Pooja and Sunny Deol were blessed with their first child, Karan Deol.

Besides Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol have another son named Rajvir Singh Deol.

Pooja Deol’s father was from India and her mother was from the United Kingdom. Pooja Deol was born on September 21, 1957, in the United Kingdom and is a British national, according to reports.

