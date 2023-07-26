Headlines

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

Asin has worked with several top actors of Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Ghajini and Ready respectively.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Actress Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin, was once a popular of Indian film industry and she left acting at the peak of career to tie the knot with billionaire businessman Rahul Sharma. Asin has worked with several top actors of Indian cinema, including Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Ghajini and Ready respectively. Born on October 26, 1985, Asin has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and has won three Filmfare Awards. Asin made her acting debut in South Indian film industry in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka.

In 2003, Asin won a Filmfare Best Telugu Actress Award and she received her Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award for her third Tamil film, Ghajini (2005). Asin has played female lead in many notable films like Sivakasi (2005), Varalaru (2006), Pokkiri (2007), Vel (2008) and Dasavathaaram (2008). Asin made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Ghajini (2008) opposite Aamir Khan. Asin got married to Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016 at Dusit Devarana hotel in Delhi. The ceremony was attended only by close family members and friends.

Who is Rahul Sharma?

Born on September 14, 1975, Rahul Sharma is a tech wizard who has pursued two undergraduate degrees, a Mechanical Engineering from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and a Bachelor in Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. According to Forbes, Rahul Sharma had a manic obsession with embedded technology since he was a teenager which was one of the reasons which led him to found Micromax.Rahul Sharma founded Micromax Informatics in 2000 along with his along friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora.  

Rahul Sharma Awards

Rahul has been awarded The Forbes Person of the Year in 2010, 'GQ Man of the Year (Excellence in Business)' in 2013. Not only this, he was named in Fortune Magazine's Global Power List of 2014- Fortune's '40 under 40' list of 2014. In 2017, Forbes reported his net worth to be around Rs 1300 crore.

