Meet superstar who made superhit debut, worked with Jeetendra, Mithun, one accident ruined her career, she is now..

Talluri Rameswari graduated from FTII in 1975 and had her breakthrough role in 1977 with the film 'Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye'. The film was a super hit and made her a household name.

Life is not without its challenges but the ones who overcome them, come out to the other side as winners. Today, we will tell you about one of the superhit actresses of Indian cinema who gave many back-to-back hit films in her career. She was well-known for her chemistry with Jeetendra and had filmmakers lining up to sign her. However, one accident ruined her career and she had to move away from the film industry. But, this actress did not give up and became a successful businesswoman instead.

We are talking about the popular actress from the 80s, Talluri Rameswari, who made a unique place for herself in the industry through her beauty and acting skills. At the peak of her career, Talluri Rameswari's luck changed and she stopped getting any offers from filmmakers. This led her to move away from films. She then married a Punjabi film director.

Amid all this success, life had other plans for Talluri Rameswari as she fell from a horse in a freak accident and injured one of her eyes. Doctors sent her to New York after this incident for surgery. This was a time when she lost out on many films and eventually bid farewell to the film industry,

Now, Talluri Rameswari is a successful businesswoman and is away from the film world. She runs a skincare business named Nimli Naturals, a brand that manufactures natural skincare and aromatherapy products.

