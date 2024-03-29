Meet star kid with super hit debut, who gave 7 back to back flops in 3 years, one film changed his life, is now…

This star kid, who made his debut with a super-hit film, later gave back to back flops.

Star kids do get a smooth entry in the glamour industry, however, its the audience who decides their success or failure. One such star kid, who made debut with super-hit film, then gave series of flops, is now a superstar. The actor we are talking about has two hit franchises and his recent release has also taken box office by storm. He is not only an actor, but also a director and a producer. He is none other than Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn made his smashing Bollywood debut with the movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film also starred Madhoo and Amrish Puri among others and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. His next film Jigar was also a hit and firmed his position in the industry.

But despite this, his next few films like Bedardi, Vijaypath, Hulchul, Naajayaz and more were either flops or average grossers. But he also gave some hit films like Diljale, Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

However, his bad phase started from 1999 when the actor gave 7 flops in 3 years. His films Gair, Thakshak, Deewane, Raju Chacha, Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke, Lajja and Tera Mera Saath Rahen, were major box office failures and makers lost a lot of money. Even after this the series of his average grossers and flops didn’t stop.

From 200 to 2005, Ajay Devgn gave another series of flops. His six films, Yuva, Raincoat, Insaan, Blackmail, Zameer The Fire Within and Tango Charlie flopped at the box office. However, even after this he didn’t give up and finally in 2006, he starred in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited which turned out to be a hit and his career took a positive turn. All the movies of this franchise turned out to be hit and Ajay also starred in Rohit Shetty’s Singham which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Ajay Devgn is now a superstar with several hits and blockbusters like Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and more. Not only this, he is also the highest-paid OTT actor who reportedly charged Rs 125 crore for his series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. According to reports, Ajay Devgn is also one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood with a whopping net worth of Rs 427 crore.

His latest release, Shaitaan, has impressed the audience and is breaking records at box office. Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the biographical film Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10. The film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

