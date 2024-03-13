Meet singer with Rs 240 crores net worth, one of richest in India, got big break at 16, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

At the age of six, Shreya Ghoshal began receiving formal training in classical music as she trained with the Late Kalyanji Bhai for 18 months and continued her classical music training with Late Mukta Bhide in Mumbai.

Today, we will tell you about a singer who has sung more than 3000 songs so far. She reached the peak of her career at the age of 16 and today, is one of the richest singers in India. As per media reports, this singer's net worth is Rs 240 crore. This singer was born in 1984 in Berhampore, Murshidabad, West Bengal into a Bengali Brahmin family. Her first studio album was 'Bendhechhi Beena', which was released in January 1998, with 14 tracks.

The singer we are talking about today is none other than Shreya Ghoshal. The singer got her first break from a reality show. When she reached sixteen, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother after she won the television singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma'. Shreya Ghoshal then got her big break with the film 'Devdas' in 2002 for which she also received a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Shreya Ghoshal has so far sung in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Nepali, and many other languages.

In 2017, Ghoshal became the first Indian singer to have her wax figure displayed in the Indian wing of Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi. She has also been honoured by the state of Ohio in the US, where Governor Ted Strickland declared June 26, 2010, as "Shreya Ghoshal Day". She has been featured five times in the Forbes list of the top 100 celebrities from India.

