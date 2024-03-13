Meet singer with Rs 240 crores net worth, one of richest in India, got big break at 16, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IITian who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

Yamuna Authority hikes allotment rates, know new prices for purchasing plots

Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal says 21-year-olds should learn these from Narayana Murthy, Uday Kotak...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IITian who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

Yamuna Authority hikes allotment rates, know new prices for purchasing plots

8 superfoods for thyroid health

Korean habits to stay healthy, young and happy

Know how Earth's climate is influenced by Mars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

Meet singer with Rs 240 crores net worth, one of richest in India, got big break at 16, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

Kunal Kemmu reveals why he shot directorial debut Madgaon Express in Goa: "It is the most..."

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet singer with Rs 240 crores net worth, one of richest in India, got big break at 16, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar

At the age of six, Shreya Ghoshal began receiving formal training in classical music as she trained with the Late Kalyanji Bhai for 18 months and continued her classical music training with Late Mukta Bhide in Mumbai.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will tell you about a singer who has sung more than 3000 songs so far. She reached the peak of her career at the age of 16 and today, is one of the richest singers in India. As per media reports, this singer's net worth is Rs 240 crore. This singer was born in 1984 in  Berhampore, Murshidabad, West Bengal into a Bengali Brahmin family. Her first studio album was 'Bendhechhi Beena', which was released in January 1998, with 14 tracks.

The singer we are talking about today is none other than Shreya Ghoshal. The singer got her first break from a reality show. When she reached sixteen, she was noticed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother after she won the television singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma'. Shreya Ghoshal then got her big break with the film 'Devdas' in 2002 for which she also received a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. 

Shreya Ghoshal has so far sung in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Nepali, and many other languages. At the age of six, Shreya Ghoshal began receiving formal training in classical music as she trained with the Late Kalyanji Bhai for 18 months and continued her classical music training with Late Mukta Bhide in Mumbai.

In 2017, Ghoshal became the first Indian singer to have her wax figure displayed in the Indian wing of Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi. She has also been honoured by the state of Ohio in the US, where Governor Ted Strickland declared June 26, 2010, as "Shreya Ghoshal Day". She has been featured five times in the Forbes list of the top 100 celebrities from India.

READ | Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement