Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

Headlines

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Maharashtra’s Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

Soon after the release of her debut film, Sabeeha's mother accused India's biggest superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her daughter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 1992, Akshay Kumar got his breakthrough film, the musical suspense thriller Khiladi. Abbas-Mustan directorial was among the most successful films of the year, and it paved the way for Kumar as the new action star. Kumar's co-stars, Ayesha Jhulka and Deepak Tijori, were also appreciated for their performances and they continued starring in notable films. But the fourth actor among the primary leads didn't get the expected push after the release of Khiladi. She's none other than, Sabeeha. 

Sabeeha's origin

Born on October 9, 1972, Sabeeha (also known as Sabia) was born in a Muslim family based in Mumbai. Sabeeha's father, Kamran, was a popular actor-director, and her mother Ameeta, was among the top actress of the 50s. Ameeta's popular films include Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Sawan, and other films. 

Sabeeha's relationship with Farah Khan and Sajid Khan

Not many people know, but Sabeeha, Farah Khan, and Sajid Khan are related to each other. Before marrying Ameeta, Kamran was married to Menaka Rani, and Farah-Sajid is Sabeeha's step-sister, and step-brother. 

Sabeeha's successful big-screen debut

Sabeeha was inclined towards acting, and at 15, she made her debut with Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil's Anokha Rishta (1986).  Anokha Rishta became successful, and Sabeeha got numerous offers.

Rajesh Khanna misbehaved with Sabeeha?

 

Reportedly, after the film was released, Ameeta claimed before the media that during the shoot of Anokha Rishta Rajesh Khanna misbehaved with Sabeeha multiple times. After Ameeta's statement, Khanna was unaffected by these claims, but Sabeeha's promising career crashed down. After Anokha Rishta, Sabeeha was without work for four years. Sabeeha didn't give up, and she continued struggling, leading her to star in successful films like Baap Numberi Beta Dus Numberi and Khiladi. 

Failing to bag the lead role in big films, Sabeeha did forgettable roles in films such, Sone Ki Zanjeer, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Aaja Sanam. Sabeeha decided to quit the film, and her last big screen outing was Sanjay Dutt's Jai Vikraanta (1995). 

Sabeeha worked as an air hostess 

After quitting films, Sabeeha joined Saudia Airlines and worked as an air hostess. Sabeeha didn't get married, and she's enjoying taking care of her mother and living a quiet life in Mumbai. 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious confession! Says he got minus 10 out of 100 in maths — Watch video

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 1558 posts at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility

National Mango Day 2023: Five key health benefits of different varieties of Mangoes

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE