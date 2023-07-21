Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

Soon after the release of her debut film, Sabeeha's mother accused India's biggest superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her daughter.

In 1992, Akshay Kumar got his breakthrough film, the musical suspense thriller Khiladi. Abbas-Mustan directorial was among the most successful films of the year, and it paved the way for Kumar as the new action star. Kumar's co-stars, Ayesha Jhulka and Deepak Tijori, were also appreciated for their performances and they continued starring in notable films. But the fourth actor among the primary leads didn't get the expected push after the release of Khiladi. She's none other than, Sabeeha.

Sabeeha's origin

Born on October 9, 1972, Sabeeha (also known as Sabia) was born in a Muslim family based in Mumbai. Sabeeha's father, Kamran, was a popular actor-director, and her mother Ameeta, was among the top actress of the 50s. Ameeta's popular films include Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Sawan, and other films.

Sabeeha's relationship with Farah Khan and Sajid Khan

Not many people know, but Sabeeha, Farah Khan, and Sajid Khan are related to each other. Before marrying Ameeta, Kamran was married to Menaka Rani, and Farah-Sajid is Sabeeha's step-sister, and step-brother.

Sabeeha's successful big-screen debut

Sabeeha was inclined towards acting, and at 15, she made her debut with Rajesh Khanna and Smita Patil's Anokha Rishta (1986). Anokha Rishta became successful, and Sabeeha got numerous offers.

Rajesh Khanna misbehaved with Sabeeha?

Reportedly, after the film was released, Ameeta claimed before the media that during the shoot of Anokha Rishta Rajesh Khanna misbehaved with Sabeeha multiple times. After Ameeta's statement, Khanna was unaffected by these claims, but Sabeeha's promising career crashed down. After Anokha Rishta, Sabeeha was without work for four years. Sabeeha didn't give up, and she continued struggling, leading her to star in successful films like Baap Numberi Beta Dus Numberi and Khiladi.

Failing to bag the lead role in big films, Sabeeha did forgettable roles in films such, Sone Ki Zanjeer, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Aaja Sanam. Sabeeha decided to quit the film, and her last big screen outing was Sanjay Dutt's Jai Vikraanta (1995).

Sabeeha worked as an air hostess

After quitting films, Sabeeha joined Saudia Airlines and worked as an air hostess. Sabeeha didn't get married, and she's enjoying taking care of her mother and living a quiet life in Mumbai.