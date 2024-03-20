Twitter
Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

Meenakshi Sheshadri's daughter Kendra Mysore looks no less than a Bollywood actress.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Veteran actress Meenakshi Sheshadri, who turned heads with her beauty and mesmerised everyone with her performances in films like Damini, Shahenshah, and Ghayal, still has millions of fans.

While Meenakshi Sheshadri may be away from the film industry now, her fans still like to know about her. Meenakshi Sheshadri is one of those Bollywood actresses who have delivered numerous super-hit films. Today, we are not going to talk about Meenakshi Sheshadri, but we are going to introduce you to her daughter whose simplicity wins hearts.

Take a look at Meenakshi Sheshardi's daughter

Meenakshi Sheshadri's daughter, Kendra Mysore, resembles her mother in appearance. She looks no less than any Bollywood actress. Recently, a photo of Kendra went viral on social media in which, she can be seen wearing a white-strap dress, teamed up with white gloves, and flaunting her lovely smile that makes her look nothing less than an angel.

For the unversed, in 1995, Meenakshi Sheshadri tied the knot with Harish Mysore, an investment banker from the United States, and took a break from the film industry when she was at the peak of her career. After starring in numerous hit Bollywood films, Meenakshi Sheshadri shifted to the United States and is now leading a happy life with her family. It's worth mentioning that Meenakshi Sheshadri's career was highlighted by the film "Hero," where she appeared alongside Jackie Shroff.

