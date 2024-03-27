This Bollywood director has no flop in 30 years, was bankrupt, mafia shot him in chest, he then gave Rs 600-crore series

Delivering a hit film is hard work and a lot of luck as well. In a medium as unpredictable as showbiz, there is no guarantee that what you create will resonate with the audience and do it sufficiently to recover the investments. So a man who has only given hits in 30 years needs to be something special. This is the story of one of Bollywood’s most successful filmmakers, who fought bankruptcy, assassination attempt, and flops to emerge victorious.

The Bollywood filmmaker with no flops in 30 years

Rakesh Roshan was once an actor, who found varied levels of success in Bollywood. He was never a solo box office draw but worked in several hits as part of ensemble cast. In the 80s, he turned director and delivered hits like Khudgarz and Khoon Bhari Maang. But then came a spiral. His 1992 film Khel was not a great success and the subsequent release King Uncle was a huge failure at the box office. But 1993 was the last year that Roshan saw a box office bomb. He bounced back with Karan Arjun in 1995. In the 21st century, after launching his son Hrithik with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he delivered back-to-back hits in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3.

When Rakesh Roshan battled bankruptcy and assassination attempt

In 1999, Rakesh Roshan was trying to launch his son Hrithik in an ambitious romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In a subsequent interview, Hrithik revealed that in funding the film, the senior Roshan almost bankrupted himself, selling his furniture, and making the family sleep on the floor. But the film released and worked, validating all this struggle.

However, the worst was far from over for Rakesh Roshan. A week after the film’s release, two associates of gangster Ali Baba Budesh shot at the filmmaker near his office in Mumbai. Roshan suffered two bullet wounds, one in his hand and the other in his chest, but narrowly escaped. It was reported that the gangsters had demanded share in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s profits, which the filmmaker had refused.

Rakesh Roshan’s recovery and comeback

After spending weeks in the hospital, Rakesh Roshan returned. In 2003, he came with his next film – a sci-fi adventure called Koi Mil Gaya. This started a franchise with the next two films – Krrish and Krrish 3 – all being successful at the box office. The three films have collectively grossed over Rs 600 crore. A fourth instalment is currently being written.

