Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Actress Zeenat Aman is a superstar with millions of admirers. Sadly, the actress has been unlucky in love. Before settling down with Mazhar Khan, Zeenat went through a difficult phase in the relationship. When the actress was married to Sanjay Khan, she was romantically involved with another actor.

This actor, who has worked with Zeenat in one of her path-breaking hits, fell for her. The co-stars were so much in love that they considered marriage. However, despite a love affair, Zeenat and Deepak Parashar did not get married.

Deepak opened up about his affair with Zeenat

Deepak and Zeenat worked together in BR Chopra's directorial Insaf Ka Tarazu, and during the making of this film, they fell in love. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Deepak Parashar admitted he had "Very very romantic" feelings for Zeenat. When asked if the two stars were in a relationship, he revealed, "Yes, we were very close. We were romantically close."

Deepak admitted that when he and Zeenat were in love while the latter was married to Sanjay Khan. Deepak said that he gave her emotional support during her troubled marriage with Sanjay. Deepak said, "Yeah. She was married, so she was going through a difficult time. She saw something in me that she thought that she could share her life with me. Share her feelings with me. Basically, a shoulder to cry. So that was how our relationship was. The interviewer asked him to clarify if she was two-timing, Deepak said, "Her relationship (with Sanjay) at that point in life wasn't completely broken, however, it was on the verge of breakup. So it isn't like Zeenat Aman was two-timing or something like that."

Why did Deepak refuse to marry Zeenat?

When Deepak was asked to share the reason for not turning their relationship to marriage, he asserted, "Again the same thing…my mother said that ‘You have very orthodox thinking, while Zeenat Aman is a very broad-minded, well-educated, very open-minded, and well-exposed girl. So that you will never like it. You never allow women in your family to wear clothes with low necklines. So how long will this work? You must think about it. But I leave it all to you.' So maybe that is why I became very double-minded. Moreover, Zeenat was having a tough time because of her relationship with Sanjay Khan."

Deepak revealed that he and Zeenat are still in touch, and they are good friends. The actress wasn't upset after Deepak refused to marry her, "No, we are still friends. We are good friends. She was facing so much in her own relationship that she was more hurt by it. So this was nothing compared to that." On the work front, Deepak was last seen in the series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Zeenat will make her comeback with the movie, Bun Tikki.