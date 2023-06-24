Meet Chimoo Acharya, Sunny Deol’s ‘samdhan’, who is a big businesswoman in Dubai, her grandfather is...

Bollywood star Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 18. Drisha Acharya is the daughter of Chimoo Acharya and Sumit Acharya. In this article, we will know more about Chimoo and Sumit Acharya.

Chimoo Acharya is the daughter of Rinku Bhattacharya, who is the granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Chimoo and Sumit Acharya live in Dubai.

Chimoo Acharya is a big businesswoman as as she is a wedding planner, stylist, interior designer, and stylist. Chimoo Acharya also owns an event management company L’atitude Events and an interior designing company Encore in Dubai.

Chimoo Acharya was once the marketing head of the Landmark Group in Dubai. After working for Landmark Group, she launched her events agency L’atitude in 2002 with a concert of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Under Chimoo Acharya’s leadership, L’atitude has successfully pulled off many events in Mumbai, London, Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, Singapore and Hong Kong. Chimoo launched Encore the Design Studio in 2010. Chimoo’s has an Instagram account which she uses to shares pictures of her designs. She has overs 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

Chimoo is married to Dubai-based businessman Sumit Acharya. Sumit is the Managing Director of BCD Travel Agency. Sumit and Cheemu also have a son Rohan.

Karan Deol’s wife Drisha Acharya also works as a program manager in her father's company. She has been living in Dubai since childhood. Drisha has studied at Jumeirah College, Dubai. After this she went to Canada for further studies.