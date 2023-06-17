Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeita Deol, lesser-known daughters of Dharmendra, sisters of Bollywood stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

The festivities related to the marriage of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol have started at grandfather Dharmendra's house. Dharmendra's entire family is celebrating the big occasion as someone in the Deol family is getting married after so many years. All family members have gathered at one place to celebrate Karan Deol’ marriage and Sunny Deol's sisters Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol are also enjoying the occasion.

You must have read or heard about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur, but not much is known about their sisters Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol.

It is a well-known fact that Dharmendra has married twice and he has four children from his first wife Prakash Kaur, namely Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol. Sunny and Bobby are popular Bollywood stars but Ajeeta and Vijeta remain away from the limelight.

Sunny Deol's two sisters live a private life away from the media glare. Vijeta Deol lives with her children and husband Vivek Gill. She is the director of a company named- 'Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited'.

Sunny Deol's second sister Ajeeta Deol lives in the US. She teaches psychology at a school in San Francisco. She teaches psychology there. According to reports, Ajeeta Deol shifted to US after marrying dentist Kiran Chaudhary. The couple is the parents of two daughters.

Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, will tie the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Karan Deol's fiancé Drisha Acharya is the great-ganddaughter of Bimal Roy.